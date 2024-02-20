Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Parker, 36, of Parry Road, Southampton, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of seven child sex offences. Parker appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, February 16 after being found guilty of two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of assault of a child and one count of sexual communications with a child.

Parker was arrested when the three girls, aged between 11 and 14, told the police what happened and he was subsequently charged with child sex offences which he denied. The guilty verdict was past down after a jury found him guilty of the offences on Monday, February 12.

Detective Constable Ella Knight, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Child Abuse Investigations Team, who led the investigation, said: “This was a complex investigation and we are thankful that Parker will now have to face the consequences of his selfish, opportunistic and predatory crimes. I must thank the victims for coming forward and trusting us with the details of what happened to them at the hands of Parker – it is their courage and bravery which means that justice has now been served and Parker cannot do this to anybody else.

“I sincerely hope that this sentence begins to bring some closure to those he has affected, whose worlds have understandably been turned upside down by what has happened to them. I also hope that it helps others who have suffered similar abuse to find the confidence to come forward and speak to the police knowing their voices will be heard and that there is support available.”

Parker has also been order to register as a sex offender, as well as receiving a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, both of which will be in place for the rest of his life. Anyone who has any concerns about child abuse should contact the police on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood, or is concerned about a child, can also contact the NSPCC helpline, confidentially, on 0808 800 5000. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.