Havant fire breaks out in a block of flats as fire crews from across Hampshire attend to control the blaze
The fire broke out on a third floor flat on Lockerby Road in Havant on Monday, February 19. The sprinkler system managed to contain the fire to one flat and allowed time for the firefighters to attend the scene and extinguish the blaze.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: "A fire broke out in a third-floor flat on Lockerley Road in Havant at around 7.30pm yesterday. Crews from Havant, Emsworth, Cosham, Waterlooville and Portchester were on the scene along with Southsea’s aerial ladder.
"Firefighters in breathing apparatus were able to fully extinguish the fire with jets, before using ventilation fans to clear smoke. Third-floor properties were evacuated during the incident, with a number of flats affected by water."
The firefighters were able to leave the scene before 10pm and they were expected to return on Tuesday, February 20 to conduct community fire safety reassurance visits with residents.