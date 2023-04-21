News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire man sustained serious injuries to his face caused by a glass bottle in a Basingstoke attack

Police are investigating an assault in where a man sustained serious injuries to his face caused by a glass bottle.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 15:27 BST

At 3.10am on Saturday, 15 April, police were called by CCTV controllers reporting an assault in May Place.

Officers attended and located a man with serious injuries to his face, which were caused by a glass bottle.

The police are keen to hear from anyone who knows or recognises the man in this CCTV image.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in Basingstoke.Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in Basingstoke.
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in Basingstoke.
Do you know or recognise him?

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area of May Place between 3am and 3.30am.

Were you in the area around this time? Did you witness the incident?

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 44230146908 or via the police website, click her for more details.

Alternatively you can contact the charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information via their anonymous online form.