At 3.10am on Saturday, 15 April, police were called by CCTV controllers reporting an assault in May Place.

Officers attended and located a man with serious injuries to his face, which were caused by a glass bottle.

The police are keen to hear from anyone who knows or recognises the man in this CCTV image.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an assault in Basingstoke.

Do you know or recognise him?

Officers would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area of May Place between 3am and 3.30am.

Were you in the area around this time? Did you witness the incident?

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 44230146908 or via the police website, click her for more details.