Hampshire murder investigation: Seventh arrest made after man, 64, found dead with stab wound at his home

Police have arrested a seventh man as part of a murder investigation.

By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:09 GMT- 1 min read

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead at his home in the early hours of Saturday, February 25. Officers discovered the body with a stab wound to the chest.

The incident took place in Warburton Road, Thornhill, Southampton. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender at 11.30am yesterday morning.

Seven people have now been arrested as part of the murder investigation. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
He has been placed on bail while police enquiries continue. Six other men aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed as part of the case.

Detective inspector Elizabeth Brunt said: ‘We continue to follow up multiple leads and work through a large amount of evidence as part of our investigation into Mark’s murder. Please continue to report any information which could help bring those responsible to justice.

Extra patrols continue in the Thornhill area so if you see an officer in the area and have any concerns, please speak to them.’ Anyone with information can call 101, or submit a report via the police website, quoting Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.

CCTV footage and other information can be sent to the Operation Hibiscus website. People can also submit an anonymous report to Crimestoppers online, or by calling 0800 555 111.