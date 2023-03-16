Mark Noke, 64, was found dead at his home in the early hours of Saturday, February 25. Officers discovered the body with a stab wound to the chest.

NOW READ: Police called after Land Rover abandoned on dual carriageway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place in Warburton Road, Thornhill, Southampton. A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender at 11.30am yesterday morning.

Seven people have now been arrested as part of the murder investigation. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

He has been placed on bail while police enquiries continue. Six other men aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed as part of the case.

Detective inspector Elizabeth Brunt said: ‘We continue to follow up multiple leads and work through a large amount of evidence as part of our investigation into Mark’s murder. Please continue to report any information which could help bring those responsible to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Man assaulted in Leigh Park as air ambulance and police attend scene

Extra patrols continue in the Thornhill area so if you see an officer in the area and have any concerns, please speak to them.’ Anyone with information can call 101, or submit a report via the police website, quoting Operation Hibiscus or the crime reference number 44230077698.