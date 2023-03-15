News you can trust since 1877
Man assaulted in Leigh Park as air ambulance and police attend scene

A man has been assaulted in Leigh Park this lunchtime – with an air ambulance attending the scene.

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT

A man in his 20s was attacked in Middle Park Way around 12.30pm with officers attending the scene, police have confirmed.

A spokesman said: ‘At 12.30pm we were called to Middle Park Way following a report that a man in his 20s had been assaulted. Enquiries continue.’

Middle Park Way, Havant. Pic Google
Middle Park Way, Havant. Pic Google
Middle Park Way, Havant. Pic Google
