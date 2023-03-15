Man assaulted in Leigh Park as air ambulance and police attend scene
A man has been assaulted in Leigh Park this lunchtime – with an air ambulance attending the scene.
A man in his 20s was attacked in Middle Park Way around 12.30pm with officers attending the scene, police have confirmed.
A spokesman said: ‘At 12.30pm we were called to Middle Park Way following a report that a man in his 20s had been assaulted. Enquiries continue.’
