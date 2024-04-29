Large police presence in Southsea reacts to "trouble" as Pompey fans toast club’s promotion
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southsea Common welcomed thousands of proud Portsmouth fans before many headed to Palmerston Road where witnesses reported “trouble” amid “carnage” in the popular location around 6pm.
But officers and venues joined forces to quell matters descending into chaos by stopping people entering premises and issuing “advice” when “behaviour became more anti-social”. No arrests were made as disorderly scenes from when the club was promoted on April 16 after the win over Barnsley were avoided.
On that occasion, police said they received reports of thefts and criminal damage, with a staff member racially abused in O’Neill’s bar in Albert Road, which was severely damaged. During the same evening in Palmerston Road, reports of criminal damage and “looting” inside Drift Bar surfaced, where fans had gathered to celebrate with the players.
Such incidents were avoided on Sunday evening, with a police spokesperson telling The News: “A large volume of people had gathered in the Palmerston Road area of Southsea shortly before 6pm on Sunday (April 28).
“As part of our policing operation officers engaged with some of those present to offer words of advice where their behaviour became more anti-social, and encouraged some people to leave the area, which they did. The licensing team engaged with licensed premises to offer advice and some premises chose to restrict entry for a short period.
“The majority of officers left the area at around 7pm, with no calls for officers to attend throughout the evening or any associated crime reports received.”