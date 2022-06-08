Sick pervert Gawain Fallows has had an extra three years behind bars added to his original two-and-a-half year term, following an plea by the solicitor general Alex Chalk QC.

In 2019 Fallows, now 36, was found to be in possession of a mobile phone which had a large number of indecent images of children. His phone also had an vast number of sexual messages with a victim aged 14-15.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Fallows groomed his young victim and begged them for explicit images and videos to fulfil his own twisted sexual desires.

Between March and April 2021, while under investigation for the earlier offences, Fallows exchanged sexualised messages with an undercover police officer posing as a 12-year-old girl.

And in August, the obsessed paedophile then exchanged similar messages with two undercover anti-paedophile activists posing as a 13-year-old girl and her 11-year-old younger sister.

During a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on March 16, Fallows was finally sentenced to two years and six months’ behind bars for 14 counts of various child sex offences including, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and making indecent images of children.

The 36-year-old was also made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Following the sentencing, the solicitor general referred the original sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme because he believed it was too low.

Today, the Court of Appeal found Fallows’ sentence to be unduly lenient and sentenced him to a prison term of five years and six months.

The news was welcomed by the solicitor general Alex Chalk QC MP.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Chalk said: ‘Gawain Fallows committed many sexual offences against children and his crimes merited a stronger sentence to properly reflect those offences.