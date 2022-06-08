John Horne , 39, has been jailed for nine years for raping a woman on a footbridge in Fareham May 25, 2022

John Horne, who was 39 at the time of the attack, was sentenced to nine years behind bars for raping a 22-year-old woman on the footbridge near the train station in March.

During his trial, Portsmouth Crown Court heard how his victim’s life had been ‘changed’ forever after the ‘prolonged’ assault at 1am following a night out in the town centre.

The victim of the attack, who was praised for her bravery in assisting police, said the assault left her ‘on edge’ in public and suffering severe anxiety.

Now the case has been referred to the office of the attorney general – Fareham MP Suella Braverman - under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

It may then be referred to the Court of Appeal which has the power to increase sentences.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson from the attorney general's office confirmed it had received a request for the sentence to be looked at under the ULS scheme, which deals with complaints about sentences considered to be unreasonably low.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, a sentence is unduly lenient ‘where it falls outside the range of sentences which the judge, applying his mind to all the relevant factors, could reasonably consider appropriate’.

A claim must be made with in 28 days of the original sentencing.