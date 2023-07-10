News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire pensioner David McLean charged with attempted murder after 92-year-old dies in Waltham Chase

A pensioner has been charged with attempted murder after the death of a 92-year-old.
By Tom Morton
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:08 BST

David McLean, 71, of Morley Drive, Bishop’s Waltham has been charged with attempted murder after Margaret McLean died in Chase Grove, Waltham Chase, on Friday, October 7 last year.

He has been on police bail since being arrested in October.

A pensioner has been charged with attempted murder after the death of a 92-year-old Picture: Habibur RahmanA pensioner has been charged with attempted murder after the death of a 92-year-old Picture: Habibur Rahman
A pensioner has been charged with attempted murder after the death of a 92-year-old Picture: Habibur Rahman
McLean is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday, July 26.

Police previously said that the two were ‘known to each other’.