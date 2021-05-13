Donna Jones, former Portsmouth City Council leader, made the comments as she met chief constable Olivia Pinkney in Winchester today.

But the experienced Conservative politician, who won an overwhelming majority in Thursday's election, said the county would be among the 'safest places to live'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire Donna Jones, left, during a walkabout with Hampshire's Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney in Winchester Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

She said: 'With pubs opening and people celebrating their complete freedom again I think it's inevitable that there could be a spike in drug and drink-related crimes.

'It's going to be a busy summer for Hampshire police but we are very well rated in a number of the indices about keeping people safe here in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

'We all want crime to come down and we're working as a team - chief constable, operational policing - I believe we've got the right vision and right drive to make this one of the safest places to live in the country.'

She Jones told The News she was 'absolutely committed' to increasing police officer numbers and hoped to hit 600 new officers.

But asked about a commitment for 200 officers in Portsmouth, made while previously vying to become an MP, she said it was an 'operational' matter.

Funds for further recruits would come from various government pots and by making 'greater efficiencies' in the force, she said.

'I'm hoping that the majority of that will be funded from the government, increase in police precept funding from the Home Office and the others from efficiencies.

It comes as The News revealed just three new recruits in the 12 months to March this year were black.

Ms Jones said Asian officer recruitment had gone 'very well'.

'It has been a bit more of a challenge in terms of recruiting from black communities,’ she added.

She urged people to get in contact to join the force.

The News asked Ms Jones about secret police misconduct hearings after an officer was sacked for contacting vulnerable women.

She said if she sees a 'flaw' in the system she would raise that with Mrs Pinkney and then home secretary Priti Patel.

Ms Jones said: 'There is no place in Hampshire Constabulary for police corruption.

'The chief constable said that, I'm saying that as the new commissioner.

'We're going to work together to make sure there's a zero tolerance approach towards any kind of police corruption and where it is present I'll be working with the investigating panel to make sure due process has been followed and there is a fair outcome for the victims and also the employees as well.'

Ms Jones added officers in Hampshire had 'done an excellent job' during the pandemic and addressing them directly she said: 'Thank you.'

She said her three priorities are:

:: Recruiting 600 more police officers.

:: Removing ‘red tape and bureaucracy so officers can spend more time on patrol’.

:: A review of 101 and 999 services.

Mrs Pinkney said: ‘On behalf of all of my officers, staff, and volunteers, I’d like to welcome Donna Jones as the new police and crime commissioner who will continue to give a voice to the public to ensure the safety of our communities and effective criminal justice in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.