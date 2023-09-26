Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has launched an appeal for information relating to the fatal traffic incident, which took place at around 8.15pm on Saturday, September 23.

The crash, involving a black BMW and a silver Mercedes, took place on the A287 in Odiham, Hampshire.

Police are looking for witnesses after a fatak crash on the A287.

A force spokesperson said: “We’re appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A287 on Saturday. The collision, which happened at around 8.15pm on 23 September, was at the London Road junction with the A287 in Odiham.

"A black BMW and a silver Mercedes were involved, with debris causing damage to a black Audi nearby. The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital where he sadly died on 25 September.

"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. A passenger in the Mercedes and the driver of the BMW were also taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, and in particular anyone who has dash cam and may have relevant footage.”