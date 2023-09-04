News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police appeal: Officers launch search for suspects after "nuisance" car meet where people obstructed police vehicle

Police are searching for several police who obstructed a police vehicle during a “nuisance” car meet.
By Joe Buncle
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read

Officers are investigating the incident, which took place Portfield Road, Copnor and saw drivers “drifting” around a roundabout. A spokesperson for the force’s roads unit said that such behaviour poses a “serious” risk to the public.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a road related incident in Portsmouth. At about 10.30pm on 29 July, we received calls of a car meet where drivers were 'drifting' around a roundabout on Portfield Road.

Officers want to speak to these people in connection with the incident.
"Officers attended, at which point the people watching ran across the road to initially obstruct the police vehicle. A 23-year-old man from Martyr Worthy was reported for driving without due care and issued a S59 anti-social behaviour warning.

"We are now releasing images of several people we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.”

Police constable Ian Skingsley, of the Roads Policing Unit, added: "Incidents like these put motorists and bytanders at risk of serious injuries or worse."It is also a nuisance to nearby residents who have to listen to squealing tyres and noisy exhausts. If anyone has any information relating to this car meet and the people who ran into the road when police arrived, please call 101 quoting reference 44230305975."