Officers are investigating the incident, which took place Portfield Road, Copnor and saw drivers “drifting” around a roundabout. A spokesperson for the force’s roads unit said that such behaviour poses a “serious” risk to the public.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information following a road related incident in Portsmouth. At about 10.30pm on 29 July, we received calls of a car meet where drivers were 'drifting' around a roundabout on Portfield Road.

Officers want to speak to these people in connection with the incident.

"Officers attended, at which point the people watching ran across the road to initially obstruct the police vehicle. A 23-year-old man from Martyr Worthy was reported for driving without due care and issued a S59 anti-social behaviour warning.

"We are now releasing images of several people we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.”