Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers also served six cease and desist notices to people linked to fraudulent activity during the ‘intensification period’ in February.

Among the arrests was a 24-year-old man from London suspected of trying to use false bank cards to buy mobile phones from a Havant shop. He was later released on bail while enquiries continue. In another incident, suspected fraudsters puporting to be police officers conned a Gosport man in his 70s into withdrawing money from banks and giving it to a courier. A 29-year-old woman from Kent was arrested as part of this investigation and bailed.

Acting detective inspector Marcus Mills, from the force’s Economic Crime Unit, said: ‘Fraud can have a devastating impact on individuals, businesses and communities. It is a widespread crime covering a range of offences and anyone can become a victim. Our activity during this intensification period shows that we take fraud seriously and take proactive action. Enquiries on all these investigations will continue.

‘Our message is that if you are a victim of fraud, you can report it at any time via www.actionfraud.co.uk or call 0300 123 2040, so that trends and investigative opportunities can be identified and to ultimately help ensure others don’t fall victim.’

As well as making ten arrests, three people attended a police station on a voluntary basis to be interviewed under caution, and ten premises were searched.

The police force has issued anti-fraud advice during the ‘intensification period’ including creating a strong password using three random words, using two-step verifcation and a password manager.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight spokesperson said in a statement: ‘Criminals may pretend to be a trusted person or company. If something seems suspicious or unexpected, such as requests for money or personal information, contact the organisation directly to check. The police, other government organisations and banks will never ask anyone to move their money. Use contact details from their official website, not those given in a message, email or phone call.’

