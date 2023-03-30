News you can trust since 1877
Man, 52, arrested over serious Southsea assault on woman as police and air ambulance attend

Police and an air ambulance have attended a serious assault in Southsea involving a man allegedly attacking a woman.

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:17 BST

Emergency crews are on the scene at Devonshire Avenue – by the Prince Albert Road junction – following the incident shortly before 1pm today. A man, 52, from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent with a woman being treated for injuries by paramedics.

READ NOW: Person up for exposure charge refuses court

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.50pm today to reports of a man assaulting a woman at an address on Devonshire Avenue. Officers attended and arrested a 52-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.’

Emergency crews attend serious assault in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea. Pic Stu Vaizey
Paramedics were treating the woman at the scene.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 44230126009.

SEE ALSO: Brawl probe continues

