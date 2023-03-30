Emergency crews are on the scene at Devonshire Avenue – by the Prince Albert Road junction – following the incident shortly before 1pm today. A man, 52, from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent with a woman being treated for injuries by paramedics.

READ NOW: Person up for exposure charge refuses court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.50pm today to reports of a man assaulting a woman at an address on Devonshire Avenue. Officers attended and arrested a 52-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.’

Emergency crews attend serious assault in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea. Pic Stu Vaizey

Paramedics were treating the woman at the scene.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 44230126009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Brawl probe continues