Man, 52, arrested over serious Southsea assault on woman as police and air ambulance attend
Police and an air ambulance have attended a serious assault in Southsea involving a man allegedly attacking a woman.
Emergency crews are on the scene at Devonshire Avenue – by the Prince Albert Road junction – following the incident shortly before 1pm today. A man, 52, from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent with a woman being treated for injuries by paramedics.
A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.50pm today to reports of a man assaulting a woman at an address on Devonshire Avenue. Officers attended and arrested a 52-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody.’
Paramedics were treating the woman at the scene.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 44230126009.
