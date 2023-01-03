Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are urging witnesses to come forward after a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a burglary on Fifth Street, Fratton, on January 2.

The police were called out just before 8:30pm after they received a report of three men forcing their way into a home. The men ran away from the scene in the direction of St Mary’s and officers conducted a search of the site.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a burglary in Fratton

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have arrested a 19-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal.

‘He remains in police custody at the current time.

