Hampshire police arrest a 19-year-old in connection to a burglary in Portsmouth
A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Fifth Street.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are urging witnesses to come forward after a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a burglary on Fifth Street, Fratton, on January 2.
The police were called out just before 8:30pm after they received a report of three men forcing their way into a home. The men ran away from the scene in the direction of St Mary’s and officers conducted a search of the site.
A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have arrested a 19-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal.
‘He remains in police custody at the current time.
‘An investigation into this incident is ongoing and officers will be in the area today conducting enquiries.’
If anyone witnessed anything at that time or in the area, the police are urging people to get in touch and call 101 quoting reference 44230001927.