Previously, officers have physically been deployed when a crime is in progress – reports being assessed for harm, threat and risk.

But after a review of burglary deployment in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, and pressure from police and crime commissioner Donna Jones as part of her police and crime plan to prioritise community crimes, police will follow up every report of residential burglary.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

Ms Jones and Acting Chief Constable Ben Snuggs issued a joint statement, with the commissioner stating it is what the public expect and deserve.

‘Domestic burglaries are an abhorrent crime and victims deserve an initial response and thorough follow up,’ she said.

‘So often we hear about crimes that have been reported but haven’t received the police response we expect, but I know police officers want to investigate these crimes, and I know they want to get justice for victims.

‘Every deployment is an opportunity to identify offenders and increase charge rates.

‘Delivering straightforward policing and visibility in response to crimes that matter the most to people is right and proper and I expect this re-focus on deployment and investigation to have a positive effect on communities in both counties.’

Mr Snuggs said over the past few years, the number of residential burglaries committed in the country, and offences leading to a charge, have fallen – both priority areas to address.

He added that the neighbourhood policing team did ‘review all reports’, even if they did not attend.

‘We know that residential burglary has a huge impact on those affected,’ he said.

‘That is why we are making a commitment to our communities that we will attend every report of a residential dwelling burglary that we receive.

‘We are determined that every residential burglary should be responded to effectively and every opportunity used to identify who is responsible.

‘We clearly use our resources based on the demand we experience day by day, which is why previously we may not have always deployed one of our team where, for example, a victim did not identify any forensic or evidential opportunities during their initial contact.