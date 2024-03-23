Hampshire police arrest second man in Eastleigh, Hedge End and Southampton burglary investigation
Officers investigating a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries across Eastleigh, Hedge End and Southampton arrested a second man on Friday, March 22. A 20-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary. He remains in custody at this time.
It comes after Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary appealed to the public for information after an arrest was made in Sholing in connevction with the burglaries. The arrest came after a stolen vehicle was seen with five males inside it, and following a short pursuit.
A force spokesperson said: "While one of those in the vehicle was apprehended, we are looking for any witnesses or information on where the other four went after exiting the silver BMW X1 in Dragoon Close, Sholing, around 6.30pm on March 18. The males were each described as being in their late teens or early 20s. They were each of skinny build and had their faces covered.
"Officers made the arrest as part of our ongoing investigation into burglaries where car keys have been stolen from people's homes and the vehicles taken. The five males were seen getting into the BMW X1 in Landseer Road around 6pm (March 18), but they failed to stop for officers. Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned in Dragoon Close. One of those who were in the vehicle, a 21 year old man from Southampton, has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. We also recovered a number of items, including face a face covering, baseball bat, mobile phone and knife at the scene.
"We are now keen to hear from anyone who saw where the other four went as they left the scene, in particular anyone who has an dash cam or CCTV footage from the area."
DI Jamie Johnson, from the Western Area Crime Team, said: "We have been working hard to investigate a number of reported burglaries, locate any stolen vehicles and identify those who may be involved. These efforts have continued today, as we try to piece together the movements of the other four males after they left the BMW in Dragoon Close. I am really keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can assist our enquiries. No matter how small something may seem to you, anything that appeared out of the ordinary may be vital to our investigation."
Anyone with information can call 101, or report this via the Hampshire police website, quoting the reference 44240114356. You can also provide information 100 per cent anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers, either by calling 0800 555 111, or by going to https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.