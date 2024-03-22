Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crash scene in Winston Churchill Avenue

A man, aged around 50, was left injured in Winston Churchill Avenue around 3am on Sunday after allegedly being struck by a white Fiat car. The incident happened close to the junction with Middle Street on the opposite side of the road to the law courts as revellers were leaving the busy Astoria nightclub.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and cut off the man’s top before giving him urgent treatment in the street, which was cordoned off. The driver of the car was detained by officers, the eyewitness, who used to be a community first responder, said.

The witness, who stopped to help, told The News: “I was driving home when I saw a large group of people in the middle of the road. At first I thought they were just messing about as it had just been kick out time for the local clubs, however when I pulled aside to ask if everything was ok I noticed a man on the floor.

“He was in a bad way with a head injury and other injuries such as broken ankle and possible spine injury. As an ex-community first responder I pulled over to assist in giving emergency first aid to this gentleman. I noticed a white Fiat that also was pulled over that had bad damage to the windscreen and bumper.

“It was then obvious this male had been involved in a collision and had been hit. The driver was seen speeding down the busy road just after the local clubs kick out time and unfortunately hit this male crossing the road.

“A cordon was in place after the crash with clothes on the floor from where the male had been cut off by police and paramedics on scene.”

The injured man was taken to hospital while police questioned the driver and carried out a breath test, the witness said before praising the police. “The road police response time was excellent and along with a trained police medic we were able to stabilise and assess the male’s injuries and stabilise him,” he said.