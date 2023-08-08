The 14-year-old told the force that a stranger groped her on Monday, August 7, in Cosham High Street, leading patrolling officers to arrest a man in his 40s. The suspect, a 45-year-old from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Two patrolling PCSO’s were alerted and responded to an incident on Cosham High Street on Monday 7 August.

A 14 year-old girl reported that she was touched inappropriately over her clothing by a man she did not know at some point between 3pm and 3:30pm.