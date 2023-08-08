Southampton man arrested on suspicion of touching 14-year-old child inappropriately on Cosham High Street
The 14-year-old told the force that a stranger groped her on Monday, August 7, in Cosham High Street, leading patrolling officers to arrest a man in his 40s. The suspect, a 45-year-old from Southampton, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Two patrolling PCSO’s were alerted and responded to an incident on Cosham High Street on Monday 7 August.
A 14 year-old girl reported that she was touched inappropriately over her clothing by a man she did not know at some point between 3pm and 3:30pm.
A 45 year-old man from Southampton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has been bailed until November 7 pending further enquiries.