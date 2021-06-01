In February, police cars, armed officers and a police helicopter swarmed the zoo in Thompson’s Lane, near Winchester, after reports that trespassers were hurling objects at the animals.

Four people in total have been arrested in connection with the break-in, but were all released under investigation.

Armed police were sent to Marwell Zoo after reports of a break-in. Picture: Fareham Police

Videos allegedly showing the break-in circulated online, with one video showing a giraffe being hit in the head by what appeared to be a plastic bottle.

Another video has an individual filming themselves as they startle a tiger, causing the animal to flee from its enclosure fencing.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘No-one has been charged in relation to this incident at this time and officers continue to investigate.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210057948.

