All lanes were blocked at the Quay Street Roundabout due to a crash earlier this afternoon, according to Hampshire County Council's traffic monitoring team, Romanse.

Posting on Twitter about the incident, the team added that police were diverting traffic in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokeswoman from South Central Ambulance Service has confirmed that one person involved in the crash was taken to hospital.

She said: ‘We were called at 3.04pm this afternoon to a collision involving two vehicles in Quay Street.

‘We had at the scene two ambulance crews and a specialist practitioner assessing multiple patients.

‘One patient was taken onto Queen Alexandra Hospital following treatment at the scene by our crews.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron