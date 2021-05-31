One person hospitalised after crash on A32 in Hampshire causes major delays for motorists

ONE person has been taken to hospital after a crash that brough traffic to a standstill earlier today.

By David George
Monday, 31st May 2021, 5:11 pm
Updated Monday, 31st May 2021, 5:31 pm

All lanes were blocked at the Quay Street Roundabout due to a crash earlier this afternoon, according to Hampshire County Council's traffic monitoring team, Romanse.

Posting on Twitter about the incident, the team added that police were diverting traffic in the area.

Southsea Model Village sees break-in teens volunteer after being handed over by ...

Picture: Habibur Rahman

A spokeswoman from South Central Ambulance Service has confirmed that one person involved in the crash was taken to hospital.

She said: ‘We were called at 3.04pm this afternoon to a collision involving two vehicles in Quay Street.

‘We had at the scene two ambulance crews and a specialist practitioner assessing multiple patients.

‘One patient was taken onto Queen Alexandra Hospital following treatment at the scene by our crews.’

