Ninety unlicensed firearms have been taken off the streets and will not fall into the hands of criminals.

The initiative was part of a national surrender programme to remove unlicensed weapons from the streets.

Dozens of firearms were handed in to police during a campaign to remove them from the streets. This includes a possible M16, a replica AK47, and a walking stick shotgun. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

In total 215 items and weapons were handed in, including 90 ‘potentially viable’ firearms and 50 submissions of ammunition.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey said: ‘Our key aim with the surrender was for the removal of firearms and ammunition in order to reduce overall gun harm within our communities.

‘We’ve seen 90 “potentially viable” firearms were surrendered.

‘These deactivated weapons cannot now be reactivated.’

The haul, collected at police stations between May 12 and May 29, include a possible M16, two pump action shotguns, an AK47 replica and a walking stick shotgun.

DIC Storey said many of the firearms, such as the M16 and replica AK47, have no distinction between imitation or real weapons.

He added that it is illegal to own an unlicensed firearm.

‘If anyone has any doubt, we have specially trained officers across the county who can make unlicensed weapons safe and remove them’, DIC Storey said.

‘The campaign has been a huge success and we would like to thank the public for their co-operation and contributions.