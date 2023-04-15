Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released an e-fit image depicting two people who are wanted in connection with the assault, which happened on Fawcett Road on Wednesday, March 1 at 12.40am.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Do you recognise the people in these e-fits? We want to identify them as part of an investigation into an assault in Southsea. At 12.40am on Wednesday 1 March, a man in his 20s was approached by two men riding bicycles on Fawcett Road. The men assaulted the victim, causing injuries to his hand and face.

Police are looking for these two men following an attack on Fawcett Road in Southsea.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who can identify the men pictured in the e-fits.’

The first man, who was riding a bicycle, is described as being white, bald, aged between 30 and 40, and of medium build. He was wearing a long sleeved brown jumper with a small zip under the neck and black jeans.

The second man is described as black, aged around 30, of slim build with black hair, tied in a band and a scar on his face. He was wearing a grey jacket with a fur-lined hood and blue jeans. He was also riding a bicycle which had stripes or markings on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230087090. You can also submit information to us online via the Hampshire police website.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.