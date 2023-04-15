Police have already arrested two suspects in their investigation into the assault, which took place in Victoria Park, and are now looking for people who saw it happen. The violent attack, on Monday, April 10, left the victim with facial injuries.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have launched an appeal for witnesses who were present during when the 17-year-old victim was attacked.

The teenage girl was attacked by the aviary in Victoria Park on the evening of Monday, April 10. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth.

At approximately 6pm, the victim was kicked, punched and pulled to the floor near to the park’s bird aviary. The victim sustained minor injuries to her nose and face during the incident. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers have arrested a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. They have been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Officers investigating this incident believe that there were a number of people in the park at the time who may have seen what happened. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or perhaps has mobile phone footage of what happened.'

Police are urging anybody with information that could aid the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information that may assist police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230140974.