News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
6 minutes ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
16 minutes ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street
1 hour ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
16 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
18 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case

Teenage girl attacked in Victoria Park leading Hampshire police to launch witness appeal

A teenage girl was attacked and ‘pulled to the floor’ in a Portsmouth park during a violent asault this week.

By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

Police have already arrested two suspects in their investigation into the assault, which took place in Victoria Park, and are now looking for people who saw it happen. The violent attack, on Monday, April 10, left the victim with facial injuries.

NOW READ: Portsmouth man arrested after five girls sexually assaulted inside Pryzm nightclub over Easter weekend

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have launched an appeal for witnesses who were present during when the 17-year-old victim was attacked.

The teenage girl was attacked by the aviary in Victoria Park on the evening of Monday, April 10. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth.The teenage girl was attacked by the aviary in Victoria Park on the evening of Monday, April 10. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth.
The teenage girl was attacked by the aviary in Victoria Park on the evening of Monday, April 10. Picture: Malcolm Wells/The News Portsmouth.
Most Popular

At approximately 6pm, the victim was kicked, punched and pulled to the floor near to the park’s bird aviary. The victim sustained minor injuries to her nose and face during the incident. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers have arrested a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. They have been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Officers investigating this incident believe that there were a number of people in the park at the time who may have seen what happened. We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or perhaps has mobile phone footage of what happened.'

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are urging anybody with information that could aid the investigation to come forward.

NOW READ: Man arrested and four sex workers safeguarded after police bust at Gunwharf Quays

Anyone with information that may assist police enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230140974.

Alternatively, you can provide information through the Hampshire police website.