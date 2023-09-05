Watch more videos on Shots!

A dispersal order had to be implemented at Leesland Park near Whitworth Close, Gosport. Officers moved the large group on from the scene following reports this weekend.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The dispersal was put in place due to reports of anti-social behaviour such as street drinking. Officers reported fewer incidents this weekend when the dispersal was in place and no arrests were made.”

Police have been dealing with a large group of youths street drinking at Leesland Park in Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

This is not the first time the police have had to take action at Leesland Park. An 18-year-old man was arrested in December, 2022, after he was found with suspected heroin, mobile phones and cash.

More patrols were organised for the area as a result. At the time, Gosport Borough Council leader councillor Peter Chegwyn said it was great news that the problem was being tackled.

A dispersal order was then organised in May after residents complained about unacceptable behaviour in Pelham Road, Zetland Road, Lavinia Road, Whitworth Close and others.

Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, officers can move people on from an area and forbid them from returning in a specific timeframe. Refusing to comply is an offence which can lead to an arrest.

The police spokesman added: “Patrols will continue in the area and police are working on this issue in partnership with the Portsmouth City Council community safety team.”