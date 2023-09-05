Police force youths away from Leesland Park, Gosport, for chronic street drinking and anti-social behaviour
A dispersal order had to be implemented at Leesland Park near Whitworth Close, Gosport. Officers moved the large group on from the scene following reports this weekend.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “The dispersal was put in place due to reports of anti-social behaviour such as street drinking. Officers reported fewer incidents this weekend when the dispersal was in place and no arrests were made.”
This is not the first time the police have had to take action at Leesland Park. An 18-year-old man was arrested in December, 2022, after he was found with suspected heroin, mobile phones and cash.
More patrols were organised for the area as a result. At the time, Gosport Borough Council leader councillor Peter Chegwyn said it was great news that the problem was being tackled.
A dispersal order was then organised in May after residents complained about unacceptable behaviour in Pelham Road, Zetland Road, Lavinia Road, Whitworth Close and others.
Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, officers can move people on from an area and forbid them from returning in a specific timeframe. Refusing to comply is an offence which can lead to an arrest.
The police spokesman added: “Patrols will continue in the area and police are working on this issue in partnership with the Portsmouth City Council community safety team.”
Anyone who witnesses or has been affected by anti-social behaviour is advised to report it via 101, People can also submit reports online through the police website.