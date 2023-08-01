News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police launch search for teenager with Portsmouth links who went missing from Church Crookham

Hampshire police officers are searching for a 15-year-old-boy who has been missing for days.
By Joe Buncle
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read

Andris was last seen in Church Crookham, near Fleet, last Thursday and has links to the Portsmouth area. The force is asking members of the public to help with their search.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find missing Andris from Church Crookham? The 15-year-old was last seen at around 3.30pm on Thursday 27 July in the Ivy Close area. We have been conducting a number of enquiries to locate Andris and are now asking the public to report any sightings to us.”

Andris is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, and slim with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, black T-shirt, black Nike sweatshirt, black ripped jeans, and black and red Nike trainers.

If you have seen Andris, or know where he is, contact police on 101 quoting 44230302916.