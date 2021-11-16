Murder detectives are probing 45-year-old Bashkim Madani’s death after he was found unwell at the junction of Broom Way and Spitfire Way, Lee-on-the-Solent, on October 7.

Mr Madani, from South Woodford in Redbridge, east London, was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham where he died.

Two men – a 35-year-old man from London and a 26-year-old man from Essex – are currently on bail having been arrested suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

A police spokesman today said: ‘I can confirm that the deceased is Bashkim Madani, aged 45 years, of the South Woodford area of London.

‘The cause of death has not been determined at this time.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron