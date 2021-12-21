Hampshire police officer John Apter suspended from his role as Police Federation chief amid allegations of sexual misconduct
A TOP Hampshire cop has been dramatically suspended from his role as the head of the Police Federation after being accused of sexual misconduct by a female officer.
Federation chairman John Apter, who represents 130,000 rank-and-file officers in England and Wales, is being investigated by the police watchdog after being accused of sexual impropriety.
The high-profile officer, who was formerly the head of Hampshire’s policing federation, had his warrant card taken away by colleagues from his home force – Hampshire Constabulary.
Mr Apter, who had been due to stand down as chairman next April, was suspended as a result yesterday, according to The Sun.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating him over four alleged incidents of gross misconduct.
It is understood two relate to alleged sexual touching in a public place.
An IOPC spokesman said: ‘We can confirm that, on Friday, December, 17 we received a referral relating to a police constable from Hampshire constabulary and we have started an independent investigation.
'On Monday, December 20, the officer was served with a notice of investigation for potential breaches of police professional standards relating to four separate alleged incidents.’
His suspension will send shockwaves through the ranks he represents ranging from constables to chief inspectors.
Mr Apter is said to have formed a close working relationship with Home Secretary Priti Patel during his tenure as chairman.
He was elected head of the highly influential staff association in May 2018 after becoming a Police Federation representative for Hampshire in 2001.
He has previously spoken out against misogyny. He said: ‘Misogyny is not just a problem for women – it’s a problem for us all.
'Far too often there is silence when this takes place and through this inaction we are failing each other and wider society.
‘We need to consign to the history books some of our canteen culture where sexist nicknames and derogatory remarks are made.
'When banter crosses the line to become sexist, derogatory or homophobic, that’s when it ceases to be banter.’
Yesterday Mr Apter was served with a notice of alleged gross misconduct.
Hours earlier he was tweeting support for a newspaper campaign about officers’ mental health.
His Twitter account has since been deactivated.
The News has approached Mr Apter for comment.