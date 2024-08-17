Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight police officer, who was on trial for a number of off-duty offences including three counts of rape, has been found not guilty.

During the trial, the Crown Prosecution Service gave no evidence for three counts of voyeurism and the judge directed a not guilty verdict for these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A decision was also taken by the CPS to offer no evidence in relation to the charge of controlling and coercive behaviour. The judge ordered a not guilty verdict in relation to this matter.

Paul Bartolomeo, acting Deputy Chief Constable, said: “We know it is incredibly difficult for victims of rape and sexual abuse to report such incidents to the police.

“We take all allegations seriously, regardless of those involved, and conduct our investigations based on the evidence.

“This evidence is presented to the Crown Prosecution Service, who decide, independently, if there is a case to answer and what charges the defendant will face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The matter is then put before a jury, which on this occasion has reached a not guilty verdict on all counts.