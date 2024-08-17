Hampshire police officer on trial for multiple offences including rape found not guilty
After more than seven hours of deliberations, a jury found Police Sergeant Richard Heard, 43, not guilty on all charges. The charges were three counts of rape, one of assault by beating, one of perverting the course of justice and one of malicious communications.
During the trial, the Crown Prosecution Service gave no evidence for three counts of voyeurism and the judge directed a not guilty verdict for these.
A decision was also taken by the CPS to offer no evidence in relation to the charge of controlling and coercive behaviour. The judge ordered a not guilty verdict in relation to this matter.
Paul Bartolomeo, acting Deputy Chief Constable, said: “We know it is incredibly difficult for victims of rape and sexual abuse to report such incidents to the police.
“We take all allegations seriously, regardless of those involved, and conduct our investigations based on the evidence.
“This evidence is presented to the Crown Prosecution Service, who decide, independently, if there is a case to answer and what charges the defendant will face.
“The matter is then put before a jury, which on this occasion has reached a not guilty verdict on all counts.
“Now that the criminal justice process is complete, Sgt Heard remains suspended from duty while we review any misconduct matters.”