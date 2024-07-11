Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other offences while off duty.

Police Sergeant Richard Heard, 43, faces three counts of rape and three counts of voyeurism. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officer is also charged with one count of controlling or coercive behaviour, one count of assault by beating and one count of perverting the course of justice.

The force said: “All of these alleged offences against one victim, happened while the officer was off-duty, between January 2022 and August 2023. The officer faces a further count of malicious communication against a second victim.

“This alleged offence took place in June 2023 and while the officer was off-duty.” Police said Heard is currently suspended as he awaits his time in court.

The trial is due to take place in Bournemouth Crown Court on July 15.