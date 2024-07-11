The eyes of the nation were fixed on Dortmund on Wednesday evening as the Euro 2020 runners-up looked to seal a shot at history in Sunday’s Berlin showpiece against favourites Spain. Residents packed the pubs and restaurants across Portsmouth to watch England play their best match of the tournament and the Three Lions reach the final.

Harry Kane’s spot-kick cancelled out a superb Xavi Simons opener before Watkins stepped off the bench and wrote his name into the history books by sealing a 2-1 triumph in the 90th minute.

No English men’s team has made it to a major final on foreign soil before and now they have the chance to become European champions for the first time this weekend. It was a breathless first half, with Kane scoring a contentious penalty after Simons struck an early blow.

England lost control but the bold decision to replace Phil Foden and Kane with Cole Palmer and Watkins paid off magnificently, with the former feeding the latter to turn and strike the momentous winner. Here are 70 pictures of fans at the Village Hotel in Cosham going on the emotional rollercoaster that was the England match.

1 . England Celebrations Celebrations at full-time. Fans watch Netherlands v England, UEFA Euros 2024 semi-final played in Dortmund, at Village Hotel, Lakeshore Drive, Cosham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100724-110) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

