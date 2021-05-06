The Hampshire police officer was found to have committed gross misconduct over his conduct with a ‘number of women’.

But the force said a legally-qualified chair ruled the hearing must be heard in private – with no public or press access – and the officer himself granted anonymity.

‘No further details can be published or provided in relation to this case,’ a statement said.



It said: ‘An officer has been dismissed after a gross misconduct hearing lasting two days, having faced allegations that he had sought to pursue private relationships with a number of women that he had met when on duty.

‘He was found to have been in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to authority, respect and courtesy, confidentiality and discreditable conduct.’

It comes after special constable Jamie Campbell faced a closed-doors misconduct hearing after he unnecessarily accessed details of 18 people, including victims and convicted criminals, over nine years.

He would have been sacked if he had not already quit, the hearing run by chief constable Olivia Pinkney found.

Now The News can reveal that prior to this year, around a third of all police misconduct hearings in Hampshire where sanctions have been issued have been heard behind closed doors.

Some 13 Hampshire police officers were taken to disciplinary hearings between 2016 and 2020.

A major misconduct probe into racist, sexist and homophobic language at Basingstoke police station was heard publicly and widely publicised by the force.

Rules that came into force in 2015 were designed to ensure most cases could be heard publicly.

But in four cases the chair of the disciplinary panel ordered that no public could attend. One case was partly held in secret in 2016.

The officer involved, allegations in brief detail and the outcome were published in all the gross misconduct cases.

Last month a closed-doors hearing cleared a police officer of assault.

No details were given about the case and public were not allowed to attend as the chair ruled it must be heard in private ‘in the interested of the welfare of those giving evidence’.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said the force follows Police Regulations as to whether a hearing should be publicised.

Previously the force listed a case for five days in advance, but following a change in the 2015 regulations now lists them online when a hearing date is set.

Parties can ask the chair to hold the case in public or private.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘Prior to making that decision, all parties can make representations for the hearing to be made in private, but this is only likely to be granted in exceptional circumstances, for example covert policing or operational security matters or victim identification and safeguarding.

‘Even in these cases, the chair can determine that the hearing is held in public but moved into private session for certain aspects to be considered, or provide anonymity for victims and witnesses.

‘The presumption should always be for transparency where possible.’

