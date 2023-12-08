News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police officers attend Portsdown Hill traffic incident as cyclist comes off bike

Police were called to a traffic incident in which a cyclist was injured on a busy road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
The traffic incident took place yesterday evening (December 7) on Portsdown Hill Road, during which time heavy congestion was reported in the area.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.01pm last night (7 December) to a report of road traffic incident involving a cyclist on Portsdown Hill Road. A man came off his bike and reported minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.”

Motorists faced delays of nearly an hour due to a number of factors, including a burst sewer in Portsmouth’s Eastern Road which led to a lane closure.