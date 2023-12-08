Hampshire police officers attend Portsdown Hill traffic incident as cyclist comes off bike
The traffic incident took place yesterday evening (December 7) on Portsdown Hill Road, during which time heavy congestion was reported in the area.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.01pm last night (7 December) to a report of road traffic incident involving a cyclist on Portsdown Hill Road. A man came off his bike and reported minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.”
Motorists faced delays of nearly an hour due to a number of factors, including a burst sewer in Portsmouth’s Eastern Road which led to a lane closure.