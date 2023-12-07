News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Eastern Road flooding: Southern Water confirms Eastern Road burst sewer repairs delayed until after Christmas

Southern Water has confirmed that repair works to fix Eastern Road’s burst sewer will not commence for weeks.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:56 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 11:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A burst riser main in Eastern Road has caused significant disruption to travel for the second time in the past few weeks.

The issue began yesterday morning (December 6) and the water company has confirmed that the burst main is not located in the same place as the last burst sewer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Due to gas maintenance, which has been ongoing in Eastern Road, repair work will not be able to commence until after Christmas.

Most Popular
Southern Water has confirmed that repair work in Eastern Road will be delayed until after Christmas.Southern Water has confirmed that repair work in Eastern Road will be delayed until after Christmas.
Southern Water has confirmed that repair work in Eastern Road will be delayed until after Christmas.

SEE ALSO: This school in Emsworth receives good Ofsted rating in recent inspection

A Southern Water Spokesperson said: “There is a burst riser main on the Eastern Road (A2030), which started on the morning of 6 December. Our teams quickly attended the site and have deployed a tanker to support the clean-up of the area and remove any excess water to avoid flooding.

“Our absolute priority is to ensure the repairs are carried our safely. Due to ongoing gas work maintenance, the repair work is unable to start until 27 December.

“Unfortunately, this work may impact traffic in the surrounding areas, as one lane has been closed. We are working closely with the Highways Agency and Portsmouth City Council to minimise the impact on road users. We are sorry for any disruption this will cause.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lane closure implemented by Southern Water has caused a lot of delays and as a result commuters are being warned to plan ahead when travelling in and out of the city.

Currently, there is only one lane in the first southbound section over the bridge that is open which is causing delays.

For more information, visit the Southern Water website.

Related topics:Southern WaterEmsworthOfstedPortsmouth City Council