Eastern Road flooding: Southern Water confirms Eastern Road burst sewer repairs delayed until after Christmas
A burst riser main in Eastern Road has caused significant disruption to travel for the second time in the past few weeks.
The issue began yesterday morning (December 6) and the water company has confirmed that the burst main is not located in the same place as the last burst sewer.
Due to gas maintenance, which has been ongoing in Eastern Road, repair work will not be able to commence until after Christmas.
A Southern Water Spokesperson said: “There is a burst riser main on the Eastern Road (A2030), which started on the morning of 6 December. Our teams quickly attended the site and have deployed a tanker to support the clean-up of the area and remove any excess water to avoid flooding.
“Our absolute priority is to ensure the repairs are carried our safely. Due to ongoing gas work maintenance, the repair work is unable to start until 27 December.
“Unfortunately, this work may impact traffic in the surrounding areas, as one lane has been closed. We are working closely with the Highways Agency and Portsmouth City Council to minimise the impact on road users. We are sorry for any disruption this will cause.”
The lane closure implemented by Southern Water has caused a lot of delays and as a result commuters are being warned to plan ahead when travelling in and out of the city.
Currently, there is only one lane in the first southbound section over the bridge that is open which is causing delays.