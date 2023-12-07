Southern Water has confirmed that repair works to fix Eastern Road’s burst sewer will not commence for weeks.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The issue began yesterday morning (December 6) and the water company has confirmed that the burst main is not located in the same place as the last burst sewer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to gas maintenance, which has been ongoing in Eastern Road, repair work will not be able to commence until after Christmas.

Southern Water has confirmed that repair work in Eastern Road will be delayed until after Christmas.

SEE ALSO: This school in Emsworth receives good Ofsted rating in recent inspection

A Southern Water Spokesperson said: “There is a burst riser main on the Eastern Road (A2030), which started on the morning of 6 December. Our teams quickly attended the site and have deployed a tanker to support the clean-up of the area and remove any excess water to avoid flooding.

“Our absolute priority is to ensure the repairs are carried our safely. Due to ongoing gas work maintenance, the repair work is unable to start until 27 December.

“Unfortunately, this work may impact traffic in the surrounding areas, as one lane has been closed. We are working closely with the Highways Agency and Portsmouth City Council to minimise the impact on road users. We are sorry for any disruption this will cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad