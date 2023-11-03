Hampshire police release CCTV images of four men after 27 bottles of alcohol stolen from Hedge End supermarket
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released CCTV images of the four suspects following two theft incidents, which took place in August.
A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these men? We would like to speak to them in connection with two shoplifting incidents which took place in Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End.
"The incidents, which involved the total theft of 27 bottles of alcohol (spirits), occurred at approximately 6.13pm and 9.54pm on 11 August.”From the 6.13pm incident, the first man is described as;
- White
- Aged approximately 40 years
- 5ft 6ins tall
- Short, black hair, greying in places
- Dark facial stubble
- Wearing a dark hooded top over a green T-shirt, black jogging bottoms with a white Nike logo down the leg and white trainers
- Driving in a white car
From the 6.13pm incident, the second man is described as;
- White
- Aged approximately 35 years
- 5ft 8ins tall
- Medium build
- Pale complexion
- Light brown beard and moustache
- Missing teeth
- Wearing a white patterned bucket hat, a grey Adidas sweatshirt with three stripes down each arm, black trousers and blue trainers.
- Driving in a white car
The police spokesperson added: “We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.
"Also, if you have information about these incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”
You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident numbers 44230431632 and 44230431995.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.