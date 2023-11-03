Police are looking for four men after 27 bottles of alcohol were stolen from a supermarket.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has released CCTV images of the four suspects following two theft incidents, which took place in August.

A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise these men? We would like to speak to them in connection with two shoplifting incidents which took place in Sainsbury’s, Tollbar Way, Hedge End.

"The incidents, which involved the total theft of 27 bottles of alcohol (spirits), occurred at approximately 6.13pm and 9.54pm on 11 August.”From the 6.13pm incident, the first man is described as;

White

Aged approximately 40 years

5ft 6ins tall

Short, black hair, greying in places

Dark facial stubble

Wearing a dark hooded top over a green T-shirt, black jogging bottoms with a white Nike logo down the leg and white trainers

Driving in a white car

From the 6.13pm incident, the second man is described as;

White

Aged approximately 35 years

5ft 8ins tall

Medium build

Pale complexion

Light brown beard and moustache

Missing teeth

Wearing a white patterned bucket hat, a grey Adidas sweatshirt with three stripes down each arm, black trousers and blue trainers.

Driving in a white car

The police spokesperson added: “We believe the men in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge them, or anyone who knows their identity, to get in touch with us.

"Also, if you have information about these incidents, saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, or have any CCTV, mobile phone, dash cam or doorbell camera footage which could aid our investigation, please contact us.”

You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident numbers 44230431632 and 44230431995.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

