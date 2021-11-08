A man with an Irish accent, thought to be aged around 30, approached two girls on Fratton Road, at the junction with Lucknow Street, in Fratton at 7pm on Saturday, October 30.

The man then assaulted one of the girls.

Police have issued this image after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Fratton at the junction of Fratton Road and Lucknow Street. Picture: Google/Hampshire police

‘He attempted to grab one of them by the arm. He then inappropriately touched her over the top of her clothes,’ police said.

‘The victim is being supported by specialist officers.

‘We have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now releasing this image of a man seen in the area at the time to the public.’

Police said the man was of average height, white, with a larger build and had brown hair that was gelled back and messy. He was wearing a green top and blue jeans.

Officers have asked the public to come forward with information.

People are asked to call 101 and quote the crime reference number 44210438221.

