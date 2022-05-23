Officers were called after a woman in her 20s reported being touched inappropriately by a man unknown to her near Gunwharf Quays at approximately 1.30am on Saturday, April 30.

The victim was not injured and is being supported by specialist officers.

Police have released this image of a man, seen in the area at the time of the assault, who officers would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

According to a police spokesman, officers have made ‘extensive’ lines of enquiry, and they are now releasing an image of a man who they wish to speak to and was seen in the area at the time.

The police spokesman said: He is described as: aged between 40 and 50, 5ft 10in tall, of average build (with) short dark hair, wearing a dark jacket and purple shirt.

‘Do you recognise him? Do you have any information regarding this incident that may assist our enquiries?’