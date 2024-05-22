Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hampshire’s police force has clarified its position on the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s proposal to reduce arrests to tackle the prison space crisis - stating that “arrests will continue”.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones is supporting Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s decision to continue to arrests suspects despite a letter from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) sent to Chief Constables last week about alleviating prison capacity. The BBC reports that the letter asks police to “consider pausing non-priority arrests”.

Chief Constable Scott Chilton has publicly commented on his force’s position today (Wednesday 22 May) stating that while he is aware of the pressure being faced within the wider criminal justice system, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary will continue to relentlessly pursue criminals and give victims the service they expect.

Chief Constable Scott Chilton said: “Relentlessly pursuing criminals and giving victims the service they expect from policing remain our core priorities. We continue to be proactive in arresting those who are suspected of committing crimes, targeting prolific offenders and people who are wanted on warrants. We are arresting more people and bringing them into our custody centres, and this remains our approach. We are aware of the pressures being faced by our partners within the wider criminal justice system, and working with them to ensure that people can continue to be brought before the courts in a timely manner. We will provide the support required, but we must keep the public safe.”

Commenting on the chief’s position, PCC Donna Jones said: “I fully support the chief’s decision that arrests will continue in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight. The job of the police is to keep the public safe – it is what we pay them to do. Police will continue to arrest suspects as usual so that those who commit crimes and cause harm to others are taken off the streets.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones pictured in Commercial Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (040324-5787)

“The chief and I agree continuing to make arrests in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight is the right thing to do. Keeping the public safe will remain the police’s core responsibility despite pressures from the wider criminal justice system. The overcrowding in prisons is not an issue for policing, it is for the Ministry of Justice to manage.”