On Sunday, January 29, a security guard inside the Sainsbury's in Queensmead, Farnborough, was attacked and left with both a bloody nose and bruises on his face.

Now, police have released a picture of this topless man who was inside the store at the time, who they believe can help with their investigation.

Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Sometime between 3.35pm and 3.50pm on Sunday, January 29, a security guard working at Sainsbury’s in Queensmead, Farnborough was assaulted by a man unknown to him. The man is described as being white, aged between 20 and 25, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build.

‘The security guard sustained a bloody nose and bruising to his face. Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the man in this image.’

