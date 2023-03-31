Hampshire police searching for this topless man after security guard attacked in supermarket
Police officers would like to speak to a man who was photographed topless inside a supermarket.
On Sunday, January 29, a security guard inside the Sainsbury's in Queensmead, Farnborough, was attacked and left with both a bloody nose and bruises on his face.
Now, police have released a picture of this topless man who was inside the store at the time, who they believe can help with their investigation.
A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Sometime between 3.35pm and 3.50pm on Sunday, January 29, a security guard working at Sainsbury’s in Queensmead, Farnborough was assaulted by a man unknown to him. The man is described as being white, aged between 20 and 25, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build.
‘The security guard sustained a bloody nose and bruising to his face. Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the man in this image.’
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44230039013.