Officers were scrambled to junction 8 of the M27 westbound in Park gate this afternoon. Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision but no major injuries have been reported.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the force was called at 1.10pm and detained a man at the scene. He added: ‘We were called at 1.10pm today (March 31) to the M27 westbound to a report of a road traffic collision near junction 8 involving three cars. No injuries have been reported.

‘Officers attended and arrested a 41-year-old man from Nursling on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving. He remains in custody.’

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE said lane 1 was blocked for a time and motorists faced delays of roughly 20 minutes. They added that all lanes have now been cleared and the delays are gone.

