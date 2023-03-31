News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Man arrested for drink and drug driving following three car pile-up on the M27 in Park Gate

Police have detained a man following a three car pile-up on a major motorway.

By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read

Officers were scrambled to junction 8 of the M27 westbound in Park gate this afternoon. Multiple vehicles were involved in the collision but no major injuries have been reported.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the force was called at 1.10pm and detained a man at the scene. He added: ‘We were called at 1.10pm today (March 31) to the M27 westbound to a report of a road traffic collision near junction 8 involving three cars. No injuries have been reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Gang of thugs attack young male in brutal robbery

Most Popular

‘Officers attended and arrested a 41-year-old man from Nursling on suspicion of drink driving and drug driving. He remains in custody.’

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE said lane 1 was blocked for a time and motorists faced delays of roughly 20 minutes. They added that all lanes have now been cleared and the delays are gone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).
The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).
The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 040522-21).