Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized illicit tobacco and vapes worth more than £30,000 as officers tackle organised crime in Gosport and Fareham.

In a joint operation with HM Revenue and Customs, Hampshire police officers visited three businesses in Gosport and two in Fareham as part of “ongoing enquiries” into serious organised crime in the area. £3,000 in cash was also seized during the operation in Tuesday, May 21.

Writing on social media, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We just wanted to update you about a joint operation to tackle serious and organised crime related to the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes that took place on Tuesday 21 May in Gosport and Fareham. The HMRC operation was supported by Hampshire Trading Standards Team, thirteen officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team, the Licensing team, and the Violent Crime Reduction Unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Hayling Island crash: Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash which caused serious injuries

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In Gosport three business premises were visited, with £20,000 of illicit tobacco, vapes and £3,000 of cash seized as part of ongoing enquiries. In Fareham two business premises were visited, with £11,200 of illicit tobacco and vapes seized as part of ongoing enquiries.”

Inspector Warne from Gosport’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We work closely with our partner agencies and those in law enforcement and will continue to do so to remove the Serious Organised Crime threats Gosport and Fareham face. Jointly working to target criminality in our area can bring us the best results and help build our towns into an area that say no to criminals profiting from our communities.