The new Taser 7 devices can be used from different ranges to subdue offenders. They are being dished out to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police – with the aim of providing better protection for its officers.

A spokesman for the two forces said: ‘Over the course of the next 12 months, the Taser 7 device will replace all our current X2 models. The device is an evolution of its predecessor, enhancing the safety of our officers and the public, with two cartridge types for use depending on the proximity of a person.’

An officer demonstrates the new Taser 7 as Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police launch the rollout of new Taser devices, at Sulhamstead Police Training Centre. The Taser 7 device is an evolution of its predecessor, enhancing the safety of our officers and the public, with two cartridge types for use depending on the proximity of a person. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

Another spokesman from Hampshire police said the new conducted energy devices can be used to apprehend criminals from greater distances and its officers will be trained over the next year. ‘The device can be used from a distance of up to 15 feet away,’ he added.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob France, responsible for the two forces’ Joint Operations Unit, said: ‘Since the Home Office approved the T7, we have been looking into introducing this to replace the current X2 devices our people use. Ensuring the safety of all in our communities, in particular the most vulnerable, is a key priority, and Taser has an important part to play in this.

‘All Taser-trained officers go through a comprehensive training programme, and continual refresher training, to ensure it is being used lawfully and appropriately. Of course, we will always do all we can to resolve a situation without needing to use force; however, there are occasions when we must do so for the safety of the public, to ensure the safety of ourselves, or for the safety of the person involved in the incident.’

Assistant Chief Constable Rob France of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

A taser uses electricity to immobilise criminals. Cartridges are attached to the bay and when triggered, a pair of probes attached to an insulated wire are ejected towards the target, with an electrical current coursing through them for five seconds.

ACC France added: ‘The use of police tactics, including any use of Taser, whether it is discharged or only used as a visual deterrent, is closely scrutinised. The trust and confidence of those we serve is extremely important to us.’

The new Taser 7. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire