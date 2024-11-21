Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A CCTV image has been released after an e-cycle was stolen from outside of a Portsmouth leisure centre.

Police say the bike was taken from outside the Revelin Sports Centre in Southsea on October 18 and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

In a statement Hampshire Police said: “We received a report that on Friday 18 October, a woman and her child attended Ravelin Sports Centre on Cambridge Road in Southsea and secured their charcoal grey coloured Active Line e-cycle to the cycle racks. When they came out of the sports centre, the locks had been cut and the e-cycle taken.

“We have been conducting enquiries and are now looking to identify the man in this image, who was seen in the area at the time and may be able to provide us with more information.

“If this is you, or if you know who this man is, please call 101 quoting 44240455346 or submit information via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or visit their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

“We would also like to ask bike and e-cycle users to please ensure you use "Sold Secure" GOLD level D Locks or equivalent to secure your bicycles. More information on how you can protect your bike from theft can be found on our website here: Protect your bike from theft | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.”