As reported, a group including Blues players and staff saw police and paramedics called to the outside of Astoria on May 9.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The man treated is no longer in hospital, no formal complaint of assault has currently been received and as such there no arrests.’

The Astoria nightclub in Portsmouth. Picture Ian Hargreaves (180443-1)

Astoria has banned the players after the incident on the evening of Pompey’s final league game against Accrington Stanley.

The Pompey group were refused entry as the venue’s beer garden was at capacity.

Manager Danny Cowley previously said: ‘We were disappointed with the timing of the incident and we were disappointed with what happened.’

An unconscious 21-year-old University of Portsmouth student was treated for suspected concussion and taken to hospital in the incident.

