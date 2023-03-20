News you can trust since 1877
Rogue traders and fraudsters roaming Fareham as police issue guidance to protect residents from scams

Fraudsters and rogue traders have been been trying to scam people on their doorsteps, police have said.

By Freddie Webb
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:57 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:57 GMT

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has reported that last week saw a spike in reports of fraudulent sales people in Fareham resulting in police issuing some guidance on how residents can protect themselves against scams.

A spokesman said: ‘We’ve had a couple of reports (last) week from Fareham residents raising concerns about possible rogue traders in their neighbourhood. Many legitimate businesses sell products door-to-door and gas, electricity and water companies need to visit to read your meters.

Reports of rogue traders have been on the rise in Fareham. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
‘Also, charities will often call seeking donations. However, fraudsters may also knock on your door in an attempt to get you to part with your money, or to get into your home to steal from you.

‘On occasion we receive reports of individuals posing as builders or tradesmen, for example, and encouraging vulnerable victims to pay vast sums of money for work that is either carried out poorly or not carried out at all.’

Police have advised people that if they need practical work doing on their property to ask a relative or friend to pass on a reputable trader. Residents should always check the credentials of unknown callers and doorstep sales people.

‘Anyone selling door to door needs a pedlar’s certificate, which you can ask to see,’ the spokesman added. Residents should not agree to any work or sign any documents on the spot without considering it.

People should never pay cash up front for jobs, or go to a bank or cash point with a trader police have said.