Motorcycle rider from Waterlooville, 25, killed in fatal crash with heavy goods vehicle

A motorcycle rider from Waterlooville was killed this morning after a collision with a heavy goods vehicle.
By Steve Deeks
Published 24th May 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 16:52 BST

The fatal crash happened on the A272 at 7.26am when a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a heavy goods vehicle collided at Langrish, near Petersfield. The road remains closed causing delays for drivers.

READ NOW: Murder probe at Waterlooville house

‘The rider of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old man from Waterlooville, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,’ a police statement said. ‘We would ask that anyone with information to make contact. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage that may assist our investigation.

Fatal crash edited:habibur rahmanFatal crash edited:habibur rahman
‘Due to nature of enquiries needing to be completed, we are expecting the A272 will remain closed between Langrish and Bordean Lane for a number of hours. We would like to thank you for your patience as we complete these enquiries.

‘If you witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles just prior to the incident, call 101 with reference 44230204692. Alternatively, you can submit information online via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

