Officers tweeted today that they had witnessed two drivers ignoring the rules of the road – even in front of a marked police car.

They said: ‘As I’ve previously mentioned the M3 and A303 are both priority roads for us. This is based on the number of crashes involving injury or death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The M3 Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s busy on the roads this afternoon.

‘But so far we have dealt with two people crossing the hatched areas on the slip roads.

‘Both were at the M3 junction of the A303.