Hampshire roads and motorways: Police warn drivers that they will be ticketed if caught driving illegally through hatched areas

Road policing officers in Hampshire have issued a warning to drivers – if we see you ignoring markings on major routes you’ll get a ticket.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 5:12 pm

Officers tweeted today that they had witnessed two drivers ignoring the rules of the road – even in front of a marked police car.

They said: ‘As I’ve previously mentioned the M3 and A303 are both priority roads for us. This is based on the number of crashes involving injury or death.

The M3 Picture: Google Maps

‘It’s busy on the roads this afternoon.

‘But so far we have dealt with two people crossing the hatched areas on the slip roads.

‘Both were at the M3 junction of the A303.

‘A motorbike crossed from the M3 to the A303 in front of our marked police car. The other drove past us stopped on the hard shoulder and still crossed the hatchings from one lane to another. Both dealt with by ticket.’

