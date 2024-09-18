Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A schoolboy who went missing earlier this morning has been found.

Harry, 10, disappeared from his home address in Alton. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued an appeal to find him, urging people to call 999 if they see him.

It was thought that he may have been travelling with unknown teenage individuals, possibly by train. Harry has since been found.

“You may have seen our earlier appeal to find a missing 10-year-old boy from Alton,” police said. “We are pleased to say he has now been located.

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”