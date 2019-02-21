Hampshire shooting: Man, 61, arrested after teenager suffers gunshot wounds to his legs is released from custody

Have your say

A MAN arrested in connection with a shooting in Hampshire has been released from custody.

The 61-year-old was detained yesterday after a 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and ankles in Bluebell Road, Southampton, at 10.15pm on Monday.

Bluebell Road in Southampton, where a 17-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and ankles. Picture: Google Street View

He had been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and being concerned with the supply of class B drugs, but has now been released under investigation.

Hampshire police have said the boy who was shot remains at Southampton General Hospital as he receives treatment for his wounds.

Officers are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190059982.