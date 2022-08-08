Hampshire task force combatting violence against women and girls could continue for a second year

Hampshire's police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, has spent her first 14 months in the role with a big focus on violence against women and girls.

In October last year, Mrs Jones established a violence against women and girls task force, to highlight problematic locations - notably high streets and hospitality venues - and make it easier for victims to come forward.

Police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

The team was meant to last 12 months - but the commissioner is now considering keeping it around for the foreseeable future.

'Sadly, we know violence against women and girls starts in their teenage years, and it continues through adulthood,' she said.

'As soon as they enter relationships or reach legal drinking age, they become more vulnerable to it.

'We have to tackle drink spiking, harassment and sexual touching in bars, pubs and clubs, continued problems with domestic abuse and much more.

'We're also encouraging women to come forward and report what's happened to them - just because you have no idea who touched, groped or spiked you, we still want to know about it to understand where these things are happening and how often.'

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner was recently awarded £733,551.19 from the Home Office's safer streets fund.

This money will be spent on a variety of things, including the creation of dedicated safe spaces and education around violence prevention.

Through the Safe Space Network, 50 safe spaces will be created across Hampshire, providing a network of areas women can walk to when they feel unsafe.

This work builds upon and extends existing work to co-ordinate safe spaces in both Portsmouth and on the Isle of Wight.

Mrs Jones said: 'We are spending the money on targeted hardening of public spaces, with more CCTV and better street lighting, training up door staff at hospitality venues and pushing the Safer Streets app - which allows women to go online and report alleyways, pubs, car parks and so on where they feel unsafe.